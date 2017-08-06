CAMPAIGNERS fighting the UK to remain in the European Union took to the streets of Oxford for a day of action.

Members of the Oxford branch of the European Movement UK (EMUK) were in Cowley Road on Saturday to distribute leaflets and recruit new members.

Ninety-seven people completed a survey for the group – with 92 of them saying they wanted Britain to stay in the EU.

Graham Jones, chairman of the Oxford region branch of EMUK, explained why the group was so unhappy with the country’s impending departure from the union.

He said: “We are not happy with the way things are going in the UK.

"We are not happy with the Brexit squeeze on households which will hit the poorest hardest.

“We are not happy with the impact of Brexit on the NHS with 96 per cent fewer EU nurse applicants since the referendum vote.

"Nearly 2,000 NHS workers in Oxford come from other EU countries.

“We are not happy with the prospect of living in a country where citizens’ rights are under threat.”

There were a total of 13 members of the group out for the day of action, pushing the EMUK message.

Dr Jones described the country as being at a ‘turning point’ – with those opposing Brexit holding the opportunity to steer Britain’s future direction.

He continued: “We are at a turning point where the sheer weight of opposition to plans to shut the UK off from our neighbours and steer us backwards will make the difference in determining which direction the UK goes in.

“We find it impossible to just stand by as government backs us into a corner that we don’t want to be in, which is why we are part of the pro-European, grassroots European Movement fighting for a future alongside our European partners.”