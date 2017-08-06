TRAFFIC has now cleared following a crash on the A34 this afternoon.

One lane of the northbound carriageway was closed following a crash between a car and motorbike at the junction with the B430 at Weston-On-The-Green.

Traffic was slow on the southbound carriageway near the incident, with congestion back to junction nine of the M40.

Traffic also built on the A44 Woodstock Road, which caused extra delays for people leaving Blenheim Palace heading for the M40.