A 32-year-old woman from Oxford died this morning after a car crash in West Oxfordshire.

At about 6.30am police were called to Burford, where a black Mini had collided with the Asthall Barrow roundabout.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and a female passenger in her 20s was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital with minor injuries and has since been discharged.

Sergeant Ed Crofts of the joint operations road policing unit in Abingdon said: "We are investigating this road traffic collision in which a woman has sadly died.

"Our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time.

"We are appealing for witnesses to this collision and would ask anyone who might have seen a black Mini travelling along the B4047 towards the A40 to come forward.

"We would also ask anyone who may have witnessed this collision, or may have passed the collision shortly after it happened to please come foward as well."

The woman's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by the roads policing family liaison officers.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the police on 101 quoting the reference number 381 6/8/17, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.