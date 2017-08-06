THOUSANDS flocked to the historic grounds of Blenheim Palace as the four-day celebration of rural life that is Countryfile Live returned to Oxfordshire.

The enormous event – which sprawls across 100 acres of palace parkland and gives people across the country the opportunity to meet their TV heroes – drew to a close yesterday.

Learning lessons from last year’s event, organisers who devised a new traffic management system seemed to alleviate the traffic chaos that plagued last year’s show.

At the time of going to print the final figures had not arrived – but it is believed that more than 110,000 people attended the event over the course of its four days.

The presenters of Countryfile Live, including Matt Baker, Anita Rani and Ellie Harrison, were thrilled to be back at the palace bringing their popular programme to a live audience.

Discussing the overwhelmingly positive response, Ms Rani said: “It’s just like the Rolling Stones must feel only we’re fuelled by PG Tips and ice cream.”

Mr Baker was delighted to be at the event for the full four-days, having only spent one day on site last year due to commitments to hosting BBC’s Olympics coverage.

He said: “Country shows were a big part of my upbringing so for me it’s a big thing to be putting this show on – and as far as I’m concerned this is the best country show going.

“It’s hard to do it on a big scale but I think it works. I was saying I would like to take this off around the country.”

Visitors to Countryfile Live had the chance to get up close and personal with Mr Baker and Ms Rani, as well as other Countryfile stars like John Craven and Adam Henson, throughout the event, which also boasted more than 500 stallholders and a wide range of activities and live talks.

Richard and Rebecca Hanmer had brought their children – Molly, five, and eight-year-old Ben – along for the weekend from their home in Bristol.

Mr Hanmer, a photographer, said: “It was absolutely fantastic and the children loved it. Molly enjoyed getting to see some of the animals and they were both full of food.

“I’ve never seen so much ice cream. I kept asking the kids if they wanted something to eat but they’d both had so much.

“It’s a stunning setting and there was a nice atmosphere.”

Prior to the event, there were concerns about the impact on

Oxfordshire’s roads, with last year’s debut causing lengthy delays.

But this year’s event passed with little complaint over traffic and left organisers believing they may have solved the problem.

Tim Etchells, managing director of Single Market Events, which organises the show, said there wasn’t a single meeting on the event where the issue wasn’t discussed.