POLICE have launched a fresh appeal to find a missing woman who was last seen more than two weeks ago.

Sherena Begum, 30, was last seen in Helford Place, Milton Keynes at about 7.30am on 21 July 2017.

She is known to travel by bus and has connections to Oxford, Cambridge, London, Sheffield, and Luton.

She is Asian, slim, with black hair, and it is possible she may be wearing a head scarf.

Inspector Joe Banfield based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Sherena.

“We would ask anyone who might have information as to her whereabouts to come forward, or anyone who seen someone matching her description to come forward”.

“We would also ask that if Sherena sees this appeal to please get in touch with us so we can check you are okay”.

Residents are urged to contact police on: 101 quoting reference number: 43170216716.