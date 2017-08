TRAFFIC is now back to normal after a vehicle fire caused the M40 to come to a halt this afternoon.

From around 12 noon all traffic on the northbound carriageway between junction 8 for Oxford and junction 9 for Bicester had been tempoarily held.

The fire was two miles before junction 9.

Fire crews were sent out to extinguish the blaze.

Keep up to date with Oxfordshire's roads by visiting our traffic feed.