The quick actions of firefighters prevented major damage to a home after a tumble dryer caught fire.

The homeowners had already left the property in Chalgrove when they saw smoke and flames billowing out from the ground floor laundry room yesterday morning.

Incident commander Kevin Morgan said: "Due to the residents being alerted by their smoke alarms, their prompt and effective action in evacuating the property and calling the emergency services no one was injured at this incident.

"Make sure you have working smoke alarms and we urge people to take extra care when using a tumble dryer as there has been a number of tumble dryer fires across the UK in recent months."