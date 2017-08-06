Former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson has landed up in hospital while on holiday with his family in Majorca.

The 57-year-old, who lives near Chipping Norton, was on a break from filming his new Amazon Prime show when he was hospitalised on the Spanish island with pneumonia.

The TV presenter instagrammed a picture of himself, with hospital tags on his wrist and tubes in his arms.

He said: "Not the sort of bangles I usually choose on holiday."

Jeremy Clarkson shared his holiday disaster with his 600,000 followers on Instagram. Picture: @jeremyclarkson1