RAIN clouds thundering overhead of the Thames Valley Police open day certainly did not dampen the spirits of the throngs of residents visiting.

Thousands of people came across the region to enjoy a day up close and personal with the various different sections of the police force serving Oxfordshire.

Deputy Chief Constable John Campbell said the open day was an extremely important event to reach out to the community.

Special constable Ashley Holden with Deputy Chief Constable John Campbell

He said: "Today is all about community engagement, it is about reaching out to the people we look after.

"Most of the time people will have contact with us because of something negative, or tragic happening or we are enforcing the law.

"But today is a chance for us to show ourselves in a more relaxed atmosphere.

"Policing is very complex and we have lots of different units and specialist teams so it is also good for people to understand the vast role we play in the community."

As well as responding to the many waves from excited children Mr Campbell said the event was also useful for potential new recruits to get more information.

He added: "You can ask all those burning questions you might have and really see if being a part of TVP is for you.

"It also makes us more human, and I'd like to hope that if ever a member of the public was in trouble, that by coming here today and speaking to our officers, they feel they could then approach them at such a time.

"And it is also a great day out for all the family."

Someone to also have an interview with Mr Campbell was seven-year-old Noah Howard, who already had his own police hat and handcuffs.

Visiting from Milton Keynes with his mum Anne-Marie and members from The Henry Allen Trust, which supports families and youngsters living with cancer, Noah said he wanted to be a policeman when he grew up.

7-year-old Noah, ready to take part in the Fancy Dress Parade

He added: "I want to help other people.

"I liked digging up the grenades and bullets."

Mrs Howard Howard added: "Today has been such a fantastic experience for him.

"He has always been police mad and spends a lot of time arresting his teddy bears at home.

"Instead of Father Christmas delivering his presents, he wanted a policeman to arrive with them all in a police car."

As well as displays from the mounted and dog sections, residents also had the chance to listen to talks on armed policing, dangers of sexting and serious organised crime.

🚨🚓👮 Our last display of the day is about to take place. Come down to the Dacoll Arena to see our public order display at 3pm. #TVPopenday pic.twitter.com/BoWzAQ9pu9 — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) August 5, 2017

A bit of light relief came from the vocal talents of the Thames Valley Police Vocals.