MANY residents of Abingdon were left spooked by the sound of a siren ringing out in the early hours of the morning.

The siren, which was hear at about 2am on Saturday, is understood to have come from nearby Dalton Barracks - leading some people in the area to believe the alarm signified an imminent attack.

The sound promoted many to take to social media and discuss the mysterious siren.

One resident who took to Facebook joked: “It woke me up. My first thought was ‘what’s Trump done now?’”

Residents who contacted the barracks were told that the siren was triggered by accident.

Some Abingdon residents will remember being awoken by a siren from the barracks at 4am in 2002, as soldiers and emergency services took park in a terrorist attack simulation.