A MAN has been convicted of affray after a family feud escalated into violence at a shopping centre car park.

Taimoor Khalid, 30, of Nowell Road, Rose Hill, Oxford was found guilty of the one count as his trial finished at Oxford Crown Court yesterday.

He, along with his co-defendant Arkash Wajid, of Croydon Road, Birmingham, were cleared of the remaining charges including dangerous driving driving and possessing an offensive weapon.

Mr Wajid, 20, was also cleared for his role in the affray.

During the trial the court heard how the two men had been at the Templars Retail Park, Between Towns Road, Cowley at about 5.30pm on October 16 last year.

A few days earlier a family feud, between the Ali and Rashid family had escalated when one of the Ali women was alleged to have been ‘beaten up’ by members of the Rashid family.

Jurors were played dramatic 999 calls as members of the Ali family and another man, Mr Khan, surrounded the van, banging on the sides and shouting at the occupants before Mr Khan struck the van with a metal pole.

The men were then alleged to have driven the van in the direction of the group of women before getting out and ‘chasing down’ Mr Khan to ‘get revenge’.

Mr Wajid looked on with relief as he was cleared of all charges.

Khalid will be sentenced for the charge of affray on September 21 while a pre-sentence report is prepared.

Recorder Andrew Burrows warned him that ‘all options were open’ as the trial ended yesterday.