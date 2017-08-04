THE couple behind Oxford’s ‘only authentic crepe van’ have said the sky is the limit after securing a spot in the new Westgate shopping centre.

Eight new signings were unveiled by Westgate Oxford Alliance this week, including Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and Nespresso.

Appearing on the list among the international giants was Crêpes ‘O’ Mania – a food van that for years has been delighting Oxford with a genuine taste of France.

Akim and Marie-Christine Akkouche, the couple who run the van, hope that moving into their new kiosk at the Westgate centre will be a positive step towards expanding the business.

Mr Akkouche, 53, from Brittany, said: “We’re extremely excited – moving into the Westgate is going to be a great venture.

“If this works out the sky is the limit. We’re going to take this one first and then we’ll see what happens, but it may be a step towards other good things.”

Mr and Mrs Akkouche moved to Oxford more than 20 years ago. Having both worked in the catering industry, they opened a French bistro in Abingdon before acquiring their crepe van.

The couple then started appearing at festivals and events before becoming the first food van to take a permanent spot at University Parks.

In 2012, the van, which has been hugely successful since first opening for business, moved to Broad Street, where it remains today.

The van will continue to operate in Broad Street after the kiosk opens in the Westgate centre, and the pair will employ a few extra members of staff to help them keep the business going.

Discussing the van’s longevity and popularity among the Oxford masses, Mr Akkouche said: “I’m not saying we are the only ones but we are the only ones doing it the traditional way, for people looking for a bit of authenticity.”

Other new signings include Grand Caffe Concerto and Shake Lab.

Two of the newly announced restaurants, Ned’s Noodle Bar and London street food venture Salt ‘n’ Sauce will move into the Westgate Social – the development’s restaurant quarter.

Some shops inside the £440m centre are already being fitted out.