THREE famous presenters entertained the crowds as they took to the stage at Countryfile Live.

John Craven, Anita Rani and Tom Heap spoke to visitors as they returned to the grounds of Blenheim Palace for the event’s second year.

All of the show’s stars will be taking to the stage over the course of the event, which will run until Sunday.

At regular intervals throughout each day, they’ll be sharing their interesting and amusing stories of life on set.

Later on every day, the presenters will be put on the spot for a new feature – the ‘Who’s a Countryfile Whizz?’ quiz.

For more photos see Monday’s Oxford Mail and visit oxfordmail.co.uk.