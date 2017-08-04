A NEW artist’s impression has revealed what the stunning rooftop garden at the new Westgate Centre will look like.

The picture envisions shoppers happily wandering through the garden, which will offer a range of bars and restaurants as well as panoramic views over Oxford city centre.

Also included in the garden plans are a grass quadrangle and a canopy area where live performances and cinema screenings are expected to take place.

The centre will comprise more than 100 retails stores and is scheduled to open on October 24.