A NEW artist’s impression has revealed what the stunning rooftop garden at the new Westgate Centre will look like.
The picture envisions shoppers happily wandering through the garden, which will offer a range of bars and restaurants as well as panoramic views over Oxford city centre.
Also included in the garden plans are a grass quadrangle and a canopy area where live performances and cinema screenings are expected to take place.
The centre will comprise more than 100 retails stores and is scheduled to open on October 24.
