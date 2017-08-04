A MAN convicted of plunging a knife into the head of a partygoer a decade ago has been cleared of his murder after the victim died from his injuries nine years later.

There were howls and screams of despair from the public gallery as the jury of five men and seven women unanimously acquitted Leonard Morrison of one count of murder today.

The 47-year old - also known as 'Gold Teeth', remains a serving prisoner after he was convicted of the attempted murder of Samuel Marriott-Gray in March 2007.

During his murder trial at Oxford Crown Court jurors had heard how Mr Marriott-Gray had been outside of an after party at a house at Pegasus Road, Blackbird Leys in the early hours of August 19, 2006.

Following an alteraction he was stabbed through the right side of his neck with the blade penetrating his skull and entering his brain.

Mr Marriott-Gray died from his injuries on October 31, 2015.

Morrison, who is originally from Jamaica and who moved to Oxford in 2001, showed no emotion as he was cleared of murdering him at the end of his trial today.

During the trial, the court had heard how Morrison had always denied the attack which saw an 18cm hunting knife plunged into Mr Marriott-Gray’s skull.

When he first learned of Mr Marriott-Gray’s death the court heard he told prison officers that he ‘welcomed the opportunity to clear his name.’

Taking to the witness box on Thursday he said that while he had been stood outside the party with a number of other revellers he had not been involved in any fighting.

He told jurors: “I said [to Marriott-Gray] that I didn’t come here to cause trouble.

“Then I got up to leave and go to the bus stop and then I was hit.

“I was hit at the back of my head and fell flat on my face. I felt dazed and dizzy.”

He said that after he was struck with a golf club he collapsed on the floor, and when he got up he stayed at the scene for 10 minutes before returning to his Bath Street home.

He left Oxford the following day for London before relocating to Manchester.

He had told jurors that he had left Oxford because he ‘feared for his safety’ and that a number of people were ‘after him’ after what he was alleged to have done.

Police later caught up with him and arrested him on August 31 2006.

During the trial jurors also heard how his DNA had not been discovered on the hunting knife when it was analysed following the attack.

While witnesses at the party had identified him as the attacker, including Mr Marriott-Gray, the trial heard, Morrison said that he had been a victim of ‘mistaken identity.’

Originally sentenced to life in prison for attempted murder he was given a minimum sentence of nine years, which he has since served.

He is also subject to a deportation order back to his native Jamaica.