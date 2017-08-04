WOODSTOCK will lose its last bank when Barclays shuts its branch in the town.

Barclays was the final bank left after NatWest moved out in 2014.

The bank will close its doors on November 10.

Burford’s Barclays will also close on November 16 as the bank said the branch has just five regular customers.

Community banking direction for Barclays in the Thames Valley, Matthew Bell, said: “At Barclays Woodstock branch, customer usage has continued to decline by 12 per cent in the last year alone and nearly half of our branch customers now regularly use alternative branches.”