THE White Lakes – remember the name.

The next time you see it, the letters could be in bright lights at London's O2 Arena.

But in order to take the stage at the venue the Oxfordshire indie band needs music lovers to vote to make their dream a reality, after the foursome won the regional 'Live at your local' competition run by pub chain Greene King.

The group is made up of rhythm guitarist and singer Matt Ellacott from Wantage, lead guitarist Charlie Burham from Abingdon, bassist Alex Carvell Turner from Kidlington and drummer Kyle Oliveira from Ramsden, are appealing for votes to get their show on the road.

From today until Thursday the band will go head to head with other 21 acts in an online vote for a spot in the top seven to play live at the O2 Indigo – part of the main O2 Arena that occupies the former Millennium Dome site.

If successful, the 18-year-old students will perform alongside Razorlight and will also be in for a chance to win £5,000 and a recording studio experience.

Matt told the Oxford Mail the young rockers met on the music course they are studying at City of Oxford College in Oxpens Road.

He said: "We have been a band for about six months and only started doing pub gigs about two months ago.

"We did a couple of battle of the bands gigs, but never seemed to win, so we were quite taken aback when we won this.

"We love the crowd interaction we get, we love that buzz.

"Our Facebook page has blown up in the last few weeks. We want to play some big venues and go on tour."

The White Lakes – whose name stuck after Kyle's mother suggested it – performed in pubs around Oxfordshire in the preliminary rounds before wining the South East regional final.

Matt and Charlie said the band played mainly indie rock and only performed their own songs.

They said they take inspiration from bands including Circa Waves, Two Door Cinema Club, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Softengine and Air Traffic.

As part of the contest they are are scheduled to play at pubs including The Black Horse in Kidlington tonight and The White Horse in Abingdon on Monday.

The band has appealed for Oxfordshire to get behind them and back them to take the stage in the capital.

To vote for the band you need to watch one of their performances at greeneking.co.uk/live-at-your-local

Matt added: "The aim of this is just to try to get people to support an Oxfordshire band and vote for us.

"We want to be rock stars, it's every band's dream – but we are don't care if we don't become them.

"We just enjoy playing."