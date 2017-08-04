MEDALS revealing the heroism of one family during the First World War have been unveiled at a college chapel to mark a special centenary.

As reported in the Oxford Mail, yesterday marked 100 years since the death of Captain Noel Chavasse at the Battle of Passchendaele.

The Oxford-born hero was famed for his dedication to the wellbeing of his men and bravery in the face of extreme peril.

One of only three people to be awarded the Victoria Cross twice, the medals of Cpt Chavasse, including his VC and bar replica, and others received by the Chavasse family, are now available to view in the chapel at St Peter's College in New Inn Hall Street, Oxford.

College bursar James Graham said he was delighted that St Peter's can display the medals and that the college was 'extremely proud' of the association with the Chavasse family.

Cpt Chavasse was in the Royal Army Medical Corps, attached to the 1/10th (Scottish) Battalion of the King's (Liverpool Regiment).

He won his first Victoria Cross for his actions during the Battle of Guillemont in France, when he attended the wounded all day under heavy fire.

His second Victoria Cross was awarded for his actions at Wieltje, Belgium, between July 31 and August 2, 1917, when he was mortally wounded while carrying a soldier to a dressing station but refused to leave his post and for two days kept performing his duties.

He also went out repeatedly under heavy fire to search for and attend to the wounded.

Cpt Chavasse's brothers Christopher, Francis Bernard and Aidan fought in the war while their sister May was a ward maid in a mobile hospital on the front line.

There are 30 medals in total, 21 of which relate to service in the First World War.

College archivist Richard Allen has invited people to see the collection of medals on display in the college chapel for free during normal working hours.