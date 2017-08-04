A VISIONARY from Oxford has been nominated for a top optometry award after helping young people with sight loss.

Rasmeet Chadha, who has worked at Oxford Eye Hospital since 2000, is thrilled to be in with a chance of winning 'Optician of the Year'.

She said: "It was a total shock to find out I’d been shortlisted for this award.

"It’s the first time I’ve been nominated for anything like this and it’s really very humbling.

"My role is incredibly rewarding, particularly the work I undertake with young people, which I’m very passionate about.

"It’s the part I enjoy most; it’s so satisfying when you work with a child over a long period of time and see them overcome the challenges sight loss can present.

"When they go on and achieve things like finding work or going to university, it makes you feel happy to know you’ve played a part in helping them to do that."

Now in its ninth year, The Macular Society Awards for Excellence runs the ceremony to celebrate the work done to provide services and care for people with macular degeneration, which may result in blurred or no vision, across the UK.

The charity recognised Ms Chadha's 'exceptionally good practice' in the care of people with the disease and the key role she played in setting up the hospital's Paediatric Low Vision Clinic.

It works to help determine how much a child can see and any problems they may experience as a result of sight loss and create practical solutions to aid them in their day-to-da lives.

Cathy Yelf, chief executive of the Macular Society, said: "The commitment and dedication Rasmeet has shown in caring for people with sight loss is clear from the tremendous feedback we’ve received about her work.

"She really has made an incredible difference, especially to the lives of young people living in Oxfordshire who’ve been affected by sight problems.

"It’s only right that her efforts have been recognised with this richly-deserved nomination."

The charity has more than 350 groups across the UK, which help to increase the confidence and independence of the 600,000 people affected by macular disease

Overall winners will be announced at the Macular Society’s national annual conference, which takes place at the Grange Tower Bridge Hotel in London, on September 16.