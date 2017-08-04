FIREFIGHTERS responded to a ‘severe’ blaze in Bicester after two young girls raised the alarm.

Crews were called to a home in Kestrel Way at about 1pm yesterday after the pair spotted smoke seeping from the utility room of their family home.

The family of four, along with their dog, then evacuated the property and waited for firefighters to arrive on the scene.

Incident commander, station manager Andy Ford said: “The fire was very severe and spread rapidly into the kitchen. It was fortunate that the occupants got out and called us out straight away.”

Fire engines from Bicester, Kidlington, Woodstock, Deddington, and Aylesbury attended the incident and were faced with a severe fire in the kitchen of the detached house.

The fire spread quickly from the utility room into the kitchen and caused extensive fire and smoke damage throughout the ground floor.

Firefighters remained on scene making sure any hot spots were extinguished and checking there was no fire spread to the rest of the house.

Assistance for the occupiers was provided by the British Red Cross Emergency Response Service, who were able to offer practical support and advice to help the family following the incident.