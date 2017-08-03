IF you have served or are looking to serve as a firefighter in Eynsham, your name will now be engraved into history thanks to a new Roll of Honour board.

Every man or woman who has served at Eynsham Fire Station since its creation in 1936 has been honoured with their name etched onto the prestigious plaque.

Unveiled in front of more than 200 people by assistant chief fire officer Grahame Mitchell and ex-sub officer Patrick Evans, the occasion marked the end a seven-month extensive research period of finalise the list.

Now, the board currently lists 96 firefighters and has space for the names of future firefighters that will join the crew off Station Road roundabout.

Firefighter Colin Jacob who currently serves the village, had the initial idea of producing the board with fellow officer Stuart Smith.

He said: "When we embarked on this task, Stuart and I never realised the work that would be involved and the sleepless nights we would have preparing this Roll of Honour.

"We are incredibly proud of the work and effort that the entire Eynsham crew has put into this to make it so special for everyone involved."

The unveiling, which was held last month, was funded by the sale of limited edition Roll of Honour t-shirts and generous donations by the current Eynsham crew.

The unveiling was followed by a pig roast and get together, which raised £890.95 for the Fire Fighters Charity.

Patrick Evans, who served from 1956 until 1988 said: "I was a great honour to be asked to take part in the unveiling."

Eynsham Fire Station and others across the county are still actively looking for on-call firefighters and would like to hear from anybody interested in such a role.

Mr Smith previously told the Oxford Mail the team believed that the station was first established in the 1930s, but originally struggled to pin down an exact date.

In recent years crews from the station attended the Randolph Hotel fire in 2015 and the arson attack on South Oxfordshire District Council's offices in Crowmarsh Gifford in January of the same year.

More recently they were one of the first on scene after half of the boiler house at Didcot Power Station collapsed in February.

Mr Smith added it was very important the station did something to 'remember everyone'.

He added: "The roll of honour would not be just for the past crews, it would be for those serving now who will retire, and then of course future crews."

But fires are not the only problems crew members are adept at handling in the modern day.

The team raises thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK, Helen and Douglas House hospice and the Firefighters Charity through numerous events.