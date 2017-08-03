HUNDREDS of householders are fighting plans that could see two villages 'swallowed up' by Didcot.

Two separate proposals would see 135 new homes built on land by Park Road on the southern border of the town, with a further 74 earmarked opposite the village hall in Main Road, East Hagbourne.

However residents have hit out against the Park Road plans due to the development’s position outside the Didcot Garden Town boundary.

More than 330 comments have been submitted to planning authority South Oxfordshire District Council by residents of Didcot, West and East Hagbourne as well as countryside enthusiasts who live as far away as Middlesex.

Sandra Reardon, who lives in Didcot, wrote: "At present the fields along Park Road act as a green buffer between Didcot, Coscote, and East and West Hagbourne.

“This land allows the villages to keep their own identities and not become part of the sprawl of Didcot.

“Has any thought been given to where the children of this estate would attend school?

"Didcot’s primary schools are already bursting at the seams.”

Overcrowded schools, a ruined view, and noise pollution are all issues raised by residents concerned that East and West Hagbourne are becoming a part of Didcot.

Isobel Street, who lives in Blewbury, wrote: “I am passionately against the urbanisation of these ancient villages.

“These historic settlements with their traditional features, once destroyed can never be retrieved.

"I live in a neighbouring village and for more than 50 years have cherished this remarkable area.”

More than 60 residents have objected to the plan for 74 homes opposite

Opponents are also concerned about the application for 74 homes in East Hagbourne, which are beside the village's primary school.

More than 60 householders have strongly objected to the plans because of how close the development is to the school and the risk of an accident on ‘a very narrow road.’

A 'Red Light Campaign' group has been set up to oppose the plans.

Its chairwoman, Susan Pring, said: “There is a danger with all these developments being built, they could eventually link up, which goes completely against the Didcot Garden Town plan where they’re trying to create a necklace of greenery around the town.

“We want to make sure a road safety audit is completed to look at risks the children currently face and what dangers 171 new cars will cause.

“These are primary and pre-school children crossing the road. We’ve put together a petition with more than 445 signatures on it.

“We want to get the consultation period extended so we can have a proper review of traffic report which were not convinced shows the true picture.”

The Garden Town plan is a £620m proposal for infrastructure and housing in Didcot over the next 50 years.

The applications are being considered by the council and a decision is expected to be reached by next month.