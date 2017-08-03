A THRIVING dance school struggling between venues in Blackbird Leys has issued a final plea for a dedicated venue in Oxford.

Some 150 young dancers at Messy Jam as well as parents, carers and teachers have faced a three-year battle for a permanent space to train.

Following a highly successful 18 months the school's founder Elisha Peart, 34, said it was time the city invested in spaces given over entirely to dance.

She said: "London has Pineapple Dance Studios, Birmingham has Custard Factory, but Oxford does not have a base for dance.

"We have emails every day and our waiting list is ridiculous but we don't have the space or facilities to take on more children."

In 2013 Messy Jam moved from the beleaguered Oxford Stadium in Sandy Lane to Jubilee Hall in Sorrell Road, where it briefly found a home.

After the arrival of education charity IntoUniversity the 10 weekly classes were split between the venue and The Barn in Nightingale Avenue.

Since then the school has struggled to find an appropriate venue, with Rose Hill Community Centre, which has a sprung floor in the ballroom, Barton Neighbourhood Centre, the Leys Pools and Leisure Centre and others vetoed because of time slot constraints, security concerns and issues of suitability.

Ms Peart, a former backing dancer, said: "It's difficult bringing people and stuff from one place to another in the evenings.

"One family has children in both age groups so have to pack up and go to the other, and they come from Bicester and have five children and a dog.

"When we had a venue children would come from school and get help with their homework; it was like a youth club. It would be nice to put all their trophies somewhere."

Since 2016 Messy Jam has stormed the Britain's Got Talent and British Summertime stages and taken record trophy hauls from the XM British street dance championships.

Youngsters also regularly perform at local events including Cowley Road Carnival and Dancin' Oxford.

But Ms Peart said: "Still surviving and still running after 11 years is our biggest achievement. We have so many achievements but unfortunately we're still at square one."

Blackbird Leys councillor Linda Smith, Oxford City Council's board member for leisure, parks and sports, said: "Messy Jam do a first rate job keeping Oxford kids active and nurturing street dance talent in the city. They and other dance groups deserve first rate facilities."

She added that while studios such as Pineapple are run by private companies, there was scope for a new space as part of the regeneration of Blackbird Leys.

She said: "Plans include a brand new community centre. As plans develop Oxford City Council will be liaising with Messy Jam and other potential users to make sure the new building provides the best possible facilities for the local community.

"The preferred option in Oxford City Council's Local Plan consultation, which proposes a relaxation of planning restrictions for warehouse space in the city, potentially allowing conversion to studio or gym space, could also provide new opportunities for dance in Oxford."