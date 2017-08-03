THE 'hidden treasures' of Oxford, from its most historic buildings to its newest architectural marvels, will soon be opening their doors to the public.

The line-up for the Oxford Open Doors weekend has been revealed – with the Radcliffe Observatory Quarter opened up for the first time to curious visitors to explore alone

The new d'Overbroeck's sixth form centre in Banbury Road, north Oxford, which includes a restored 1823 villa and former Masonic lodge, will also be available to explore as well as the new Exeter College Cohen Quad building in Walton Street.

Oxford Preservation Trust has unveiled its brochure and the theme of Hidden Oxford for the programme over the weekend of September 9-10.

The Trust's director, Debbie Dance, said: "We are so lucky to live in such a great city and the Oxford Preservation Trust team loves bringing the programme together for everyone to enjoy.

"It's been made possible by working our partners in the university and with the support of so many Oxford people and places."

She added: "There will be lots of new places to find and lots to see and do."

A number of college libraries will be open for the first time during this year's event and the public will get a second chance to roam the Blatvatnik School of Government building.

Mrs Dance said: "The colleges are always popular and this year Trinity, Magdalen and University colleges have added their libraries into the mix and the university's magnificent Taylor Institution Library is open for the first time.

"People can also find out what's hidden beneath A Plan Insurance in High Street and take look at the incredible surviving wall paintings at 126 High Street."

The Radcliffe Observatory Quarter in Woodstock Road has rarely ever been open to the public.

It is the first time people can explore it unguided and take in the views from the top.

Oxford University has upped its offering from previous years and hoped for a record year.

Vice-chancellor, Professor Louise Richardson, said: "The university is full of wonderful places and Oxford Open Doors is our opportunity to share some of our hidden treasures more widely. We look forward to welcoming a record number of people to explore our wonderful buildings, gardens and collections."

Other highlights include the Old Radcliffe Infirmary hospital building and Osney Mill.

The full listings of buildings and opening times over the weekend will be available from today at oxfordpreservation.org.uk

Bookings, required for certain places, will be open from midday on August 15.