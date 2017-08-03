A PASSIONATE carer born on Oxford's biggest estate has come full circle to take the helm at Blackbird Leys Adventure Playground.

Sarah Wayne, 43, a former teaching assistant at Pegasus Primary School, grew up in Balfour Road and has devoted her career to supporting families from all walks of life.

Having last worked at BLAP 14 years ago, the mother-of-two has now been appointed manager and is already beginning to make her mark.

Miss Wayne has taken up the role at the site's busiest time of the year, with up to 50 local children attending each day for crafts, cookery, outdoor play and trips.

She said: "We're halfway through the summer and it's gone superbly. We had a big trip to Thorpe Park and the weather was horrendous, but it didn't both them at all.

"BLAP is just lovely. It's such a community-supported place, and very diverse; we have a natter with parents and get lots of fantastic feedback."

Miss Wayne grew up in Balfour Road and worked at BLAP as a play worker, then a play leader, before going on to study at Ruskin College and work at Pegasus.

She also spent 12 months working for Oxfordshire's Thriving Families initiative, supporting some of the county's most disadvantaged families in their own homes.

For some parents living on the Leys, she said, the low-cost after-school clubs and playschemes offered at BLAP could be a lifeline.

She said: "We have some vulnerable families that attend BLAP and for those children it's a constant in their life.

"They know every day that the adults here and the routine are going to be the same, whereas at home maybe it's not."

Since becoming manager Miss Wayne has set about improving security on the site, with adults wearing high-vis jackets and an electric gate installed.

A reward system has also been introduced, with children earning gold stars and end-of-week treats for kindness - and a day's ban for repeated bad behaviour.

Miss Wayne said: "We have been consistent with that and it has changed behaviour and the atmosphere no end."

Youngsters have also been making good use of the Oxford Foodbank, serving an array of homemade soups to visitors from Children in Need, which helps fund BLAP.

BLAP secretary Sue Price said her new co-worker had so far been 'brilliant', adding: "She's brought a whole new energy to everything."