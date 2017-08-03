CLEARING has evolved into a mainstream event in the university admissions process.

Last year in the UK more than 60,000 students found a place at university from a selection of more than 40,000 courses via Clearing.

In the past, clearing was seen as the scramble to get the last few university places after not getting the grades you expected.

These days, it is a much longer, inclusive process and a higher proportion of people applying for university are applying for the very first time during the clearing period.

No matter what the reason is for going into clearing, one thing that hasn’t changed is that it can be a stressful time.

Here are our tips on how to get the most of Clearing 2017.

1.Check UCAS Track. After receiving your A-Level results, check on the status of your applications on UCAS Track.

If you don’t get the grades or points you need, it doesn’t necessarily mean the university will reject your application.

If you find you haven’t been accepted though, or if you’re deciding to apply to university for the first time through clearing.

2. Don’t panic. If your ultimate goal is to go to university this year, you are highly likely to find a place.

3. Research what is available. You will get the most out of the clearing process if you take some time to do some research, although you’ll need to act quickly. Research the course you’d like to study and find out which universities are offering that course through clearing.

When you’ve made a list, do some more research on those universities.

4. Prioritise. While you’re researching, have a think about what things are really important to you and list them in order of priority.

For example, do you need to consider how far it is from home, how easy it would be for friends and family to visit or how much money you will need to live in that location?

These things will vary depending on which university you are looking at and having a priority list will help you focus your search but, keep in mind you must.

5. Be prepared to be flexible. You may not get as much choice when applying through clearing as those who apply earlier in the year but it does give you an opportunity to consider what you may not have thought about before.

6. Make enquiries with the university. Specifically, if you’re going to be moving away from home, find out what the university can offer you around accommodation.

You may also want to ask the university about social activities, study support or flexibility within your course – whatever is important to you.

At Oxford Brookes you can talk with academics, course teachers and students who are there specifically to answer any questions from clearing applicants about studying here.

Clearing is a great opportunity to find all the information you need quickly, from one place.

7. Before you call the university’s clearing line, have a pen and paper to hand, your UCAS application number, your contact phone number and email address and a list of all of your GCSE and A-Level subjects and grades.

8. Be aware that clearing is first-come, first-served.

You can make enquiries with as many universities as you like but if you are made an offer you will be given a deadline to make a decision.

9. Visit the campus. This will give you a sense of what it is really like to study and live there and could help you to make up your mind on whether the university is the right place for you.

10. Start looking forward to your university experience. Once you’ve got your offer, it’s time to start looking forward to what will be a fantastic three years.

Find out about clearing courses at Oxford Brookes at brookes.ac.uk/clearing/.