OXFORD MAGISTRATES

C&M Management Services Ltd, of Didcot Enterprise Centre Hawks, Didcot, admitted using a mechanically propelled vehicle on a public road in South Oxfordshire which was unlicensed on December 12 2016. Fined £147. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £52.50 and costs of £85.

Dominic Golding, 22, of Access Road to Stoke Talmage, Stoke Talmage, Thame, admitted driving a motor vehicle when above the legal alcohol limit on June 26 2017 in Tetsworth, Thame. Golding gave a reading of 55mcg in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. Fined £120. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 15 months.

Ashley Simba Maparura, 27, of Queensway, Didcot, admitted stealing alcohol to the value of £62.50 belonging to Waitrose in St Martins Street, Wallingford, on May 20 2017. Also admitted stealing alcohol and meat to the value of £132.99 belonging to BP Service Station in Oxford Road, Benson, Wallingford, on the same date. Maparura admitted stealing a car battery, copper pipping and steel cable to an approximate value of £215 belonging to Ian Harfield in St Johns Road, Grove, Wantage, on June 9 2017. Community order made. Defendant must carry out 180 hours of unpaid work in the next 12 months. Ordered to pay compensation of £410.49.

Mohammed Abbas, 42, of Barns Road, Oxford, admitted being a person on who notice had been served on July 18 2016 by Oxford City Council which required him to provide the information requested in the said notice by August 5 2016, failed to comply with the requirements of the said notice, in that he failed to provide the information requested. Fined £1,250. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £120 and costs of £1,400.

William Lawlor, 26, of Saxton Road, Abingdon, admitted failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Oxford Magistrates' Court on April 25 2017 by failing to attend unpaid work requirements on May 16 2017. Fined £100.

Trixie Hiscock, 37, of Evenlode Drive, Berinsfield, Wallingford, was convicted in her absence of using a colour television receiver without a licence on November 11 2016. Fined £60. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £10.

Lee Hedley Jones, 37, of Milton Road, Sutton Courtenay, Abingdon, admitted failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Oxford Magistrates' Court on May 18 2017 by failing to attend unpaid work requirement on May 23 2016 and June 13 2017. Fined £100.

BANBURY MAGISTRATES

Amraz Hussain, 32, of Cromwell Road, Banbury admitted possessing cannabis on April 28 at Banbury. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and the cannabis was forfeited by Thames Valley Police and destroyed.

Amadou Jawara, 38, of Willow Road, Ambrosden, admitted driving a motor vehicle on June 1 at Wretchwick Way, Bicester with 144mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood exceeded the legal limit. He was fined £400 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £40 and court costs of £85. He is also disqualified from holding a driving licence for 18 months. He was also fined £200 for driving without insurance.

Sarah Hewett, 35, of Skylark Road, Banbury, was convicted of entering a train for the purpose of travel without having a valid ticket on February 19. She was fined £220 and ordered to pay compensation of £6.30 and a victim surcharge of £30 and court costs of £160.

Michael Kearney, 47, of Wood Farm Road, Oxford, admitted assaulting Anthony Nanton at Speedwell Street, Oxford, on March 28 and assaulting a woman at New Inn Hall Street, Oxford, on April 22. He was jailed for four weeks for the first assault and two for the second, to run consecutively. He must also pay the victims of £65 and £50 respectively.

Lukasz Leszczynski, 26, of no fixed abode, admitted two charges of sexual assault on a woman on June 25 in Oxford. He was jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months for each offence, to run concurrently. He must also pay £200 compensation for each victim as well as a victim surcharge of Hewett,

Ellie-Mai Hill, 19, of Southfield Park, Cowley, Oxford, was convicted of travelling on a Great Western Railway train without having already paid for a fare on January 6. She was fined £440 and ordered to pay compensation of £26.90, a victim surcharge of £44 and court costs of £160.

Istvan Bagi, 40, of Ockley Road, Didcot, was convicted of using a Great Western Railways service without paying the fare on December 27. He was fined £400 and ordered to pay compensation of £30.60, a victim surcharge of £44 and costs of £160.

Natasha Herriotts, 41, of Rye Close, Banbury, admitted driving a vehicle when the alcohol level was above the legal limit at 118 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath at Oxford Road, Banbury, on June 30. She was made subject to a community order and must take part in a rehabilitation activity requirement for 20 days as well as pay a victim surcharge of £85 and court costs of £85. She is also disqualified from driving for 48 months.

Jordan Holt, 18, of Borrowmead Road, Marston, Oxford, was convicted of travelling on a Great Western Railways train without having already paid for a fare on March 18. He was fined £440 and ordered to pay compensation of £6.30, a victim surcharge of £44 and court costs of £160.

James Wanjau, 39, of Woodhouse Way, Oxford, was convicted in his absence of using a mechanically propelled vehicle on a road in Oxford on September 2016, which was unlicensed. Fined £440. Ordered to pay vehicle back duty of £77.09 and costs of £100.