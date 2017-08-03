AN ENTIRE house nearly burnt to the ground after a tumble dryer fire in Bicester yesterday.

Fire crews from six stations fought the blaze at its height and Bicester's crew manager said it was 'fortunate' no-one was injured.

The semi-detached house in Kestrel Way, Langford Village, caught fire just before 1pm.

Crews were still at the scene in the evening making the property safe.

Crew Manager Coral Hollis said: "Fortunately no-one was hurt in this incident, and we were able to prevent the whole property being lost."