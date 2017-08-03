IT MAY not look like a volcano, but trust us – this is as close as we are going to get in Oxfordshire.

This week, world-renowned materials scientist Dr Peter Lee has brought his famous 'volcano in a bucket' to Harwell's Diamond Light Source laboratory, where he is using super high-powered light to do his research.

Specifically, the Manchester University professor is looking into the properties of liquid hot magma as it erupts out of the earth.

He describes his device as 'a unique in-situ cell that replicates the temperatures, pressures and shear forces magma experiences as erupting'. Dr Lee is pictured with team members Dr Sara Nonni and Dr Nolwenn Le Gall, changing the 10mm high 'bucket' in which the experiment takes place.