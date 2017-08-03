A SLIMEY, sparkly and magnetic experiment to get girls ecstatic about science has been nominated for a toy of the year award.

The Curiosity Box is shortlisted by the Women in Science and Engineering Campaign – WISE – for the title of best toy or game for girls up to 11.

The monthly subscription box, which comes bursting with scientific challenges and experiments, was launched in August 2016 and now 53 per cent of its subscribers are girls.

For Renée Watson, who runs the company from an office near her Eynsham home, the nomination is the perfect first birthday present.

The former Oxfordshire Science Festival director said: "We don't target girls or boys: we don't believe you have to make something pink to be for girls.

"We've just focussed on on making it as appealing as possible to all children."

Recent boxes included a Formula One-themed experiment where young engineers had to make a toy car go as fast as they could using a rubber band.

In the 'jelly marbles' box, subscribers dropped tiny gelatinous beads into sugary solution and discovered they inflated into squidgy, fun marbles.

The fortnightly Nano Box, which has one experiment, costs £6.95 a time, while the monthly Jumbo Box comes with three or four activities and costs £19.95 a month.

In the first year, Mrs Watson and her team of four have sent out 3,000 boxes, and now have about 200 monthly subscribers.

Mrs Watson said: "It's a great start, but that is a tiny percentage of the UK: I want to get science happening in as many households as we can."

By the end of year five, the queen of quizzical is determined to get 10,000 monthly subscribers.

According to the British Toy and Hobby Association, UK toy sales grew 6.3 per cent in 2016, boosting market value to more than £3.5bn for the first time.

One of the key drivers in that growth, according to the association, was toys with a science, technology, engineering or maths angle.

If Curiosity Box can tap into a new area of the market by getting girls as excited about science as boys have always been, the potential is huge.

Mrs Watson said: "Kids are savvy and they make up their own minds about what they like.

"There is also big demand because our boxes are linked to the school curriculum.

"Everyone is talking about how important it is that we build our science and technology workforce."

As well as deliveries, the team have also introduced Curiosity Box to some 25,000 children by visiting 100 schools, going to shows and other events.

They are now working on a pilot to take the box into primary schools across Birmingham.

Mrs Watson said: "They kind-of get left out, but primary schools are often where there can be a real struggle to get teachers who have science experience and enthusiasm."

The winners of the 2017 WISE Awards will be announced on Thursday, November 9.