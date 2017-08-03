HUNDREDS of babies took a dip in the pool in superhero fancy dress to raise charity cash.

Sponsored Water Babies classes were held across the county last month as part of the Splashathon charity drive.

The campaign raised more than £17,000 for Tommy’s – a charity that funds research into miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth.

Saz Sunthareswaran from swim class Water Babies Oxford, said: "Water Babies has been a proud partner of the Tommy’s Splashathon since 2006 and we are over the moon to have raised so much this year.

"The enthusiasm and passion shown by all our little splashers and their families has been overwhelming and we’d like to say a really big thank you to all those who took part and also those who donated.

"Tommy’s is obviously a charity close to many parents’ hearts.

"The money will go towards our national target of £1 million to help thousands of families."

The events popped in locations including Bicester, Witney and Abingdon with babies aged 12 weeks to four years joining in to help 60,000 families across the country.

Every year, one in four women lose a baby during pregnancy or birth and Water Babies works to reduce the statistic by working with Tommy's.

Jane Brewin, CEO of Tommy’s, said: "We are overwhelmed by the number of children who got dressed up and took part in the campaign this year and by the generosity of those who have supported by donating to the cause.

"It really will make a difference and help us to help more families achieve their dream of having a healthy, happy baby."

As part of the charity event, Tommy's surveyed 500 mothers across the UK and more than half of new mothers said they felt 'isolated' in their day to day life, while almost 40 per cent were worried about developing mental health issues such as depression.

The research went on to show that more than 40 per cent of new mothers take their children to dedicated swimming classes to aid with their physical and social development, along with their own mental health.

Paul Thompson, co-founder of Water Babies, said: "Swimming not only teaches vital life skills in the water, but it can also provide a vital sense of community for new mums.

"The Splashathon campaign is a perfect chance for us, and the parents who attend, to support women and families who may have had difficult and devastating experiences in pregnancy or childbirth.

"Every pound raised will help to save babies’ lives."

Raising £1 million during this year’s Splashathon will help 60,000 women have access to clinics, at the Tommy’s centres, such as the Tommy’s National Centre for Miscarriage Research.

To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/splashathon2017