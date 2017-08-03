EIGHT more food and drink outlets have been announced for the Westgate shopping centre.

Nespresso, Grand Caffe Concerto, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and Shake Lab are some of the new signings unveiled by the Westgate Oxford Alliance.

Crepes O Mania, the mobile crepe restaurant often seen in University Parks, will also be in the new £440m centre.

Two of the newly announced restaurants, Ned’s Noodle Bar and London street food venture Salt ‘n’ Sauce will move into the Westgate Social – the development’s restaurant quarter.

It opens on October 24.