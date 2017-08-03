A MAN armed with a hammer threatened staff before stealing cash from a shop in Bicester.

Thames Valley Police has released CCTV of a man officers believe may have information in connection with a robbery Tesco Express in Holm Square, Southwold, at 11.05pm yesterday.

The force did not say how much was stolen and added no one was injured during the incident.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Anneliese Palfrey said: “We are appealing for information following this robbery and we have released CCTV images of a man we believe might have information in connection with this incident.

“We believe that shortly before the incident, at around 11pm, the offender hid behind a bin before going into the shop.

“We would ask anyone who has information or may have been passing by between 11pm and 11.10pm to please come forward."

If you have any information relating to the case, call 101 quoting reference '1660 2/8/17'