TRIBUTES have been paid to “generous” and “kind-hearted” actor Robert Hardy whose death was announced yesterday, aged 91.

The talented thespian, who lived until recently on the Cornbury Estate, near Charlbury, first made his name in the BBC hit drama All Creatures Great and Small before going on to become synonymous with the role of Sir Winston Churchill, playing him seven times throughout his career.

He was best known in recent years for his role as Cornelius Fudge in the Harry Potter films.

Born in 1925, Mr Hardy was also a respected scholar, reading English under Tolkien and CS Lewis at Magdalen College, Oxford.

His interest in medieval warfare, and the longbow in particular, lead him to write two books on the subject.

He was a well-loved figure locally thanks to his support of charity Respite Nursing for Oxfordshire’s Sick Youngsters (ROSY).

ROSY patron Lady Rotherwick, a former neighbour of his at Cornbury, paid tribute to the actor, saying: “I knew Robert for 18 years and he was a very special man who was incredibly kind-hearted.

“He always attended our summer parties and would speak with the parents and children.”

She added: “He was also a remarkable longbow expert who was generous with his time and expertise in showing others how to use a bow.”

Sally Dunsmore, director of Blenheim Palace Festival of Literature, Film and Music, said: “We had the great pleasure of welcoming Robert on several occasions to Blenheim Palace for festival events and as a guest at dinner. He was an excellent speaker and a man of enormous charm. Truly one of the last gentlemen of England.”