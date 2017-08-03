MATT Baker and his Countryfile Live colleagues arrived at Blenheim Palace in style today for the return of the four-day event.

The team rolled into Blenheim Palace on the back of a tractor, immediately embracing the countryside theme.

The presenting team – which also includes Oxfordshire’s John Craven and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Anita Rani – greeted thousands of people who enjoyed the first day of the extravaganza.

After disembarking the tractor they pitched up in the Countryfile Live theatre where they will be for the remainder of the weekend.

All things countryside, from interactive shooting simulators and family fishing to shopping villages and virtual reality farm walks were available for the enthusiastic crowds to explore on day one.

