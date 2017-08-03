MORE than 40 brands will be looking for staff at Bicester Village as part of it's expansion plans.

The designer outlet is hosting a Talent Day job fair to look for potential employees for its new shops opening this autumn.

The expansion which is well underway will create more than 450 extra job opportunities and bring the total number of people employed by Bicester Village to 3,500.

Bicester Village community relations director Miranda Markham said: "The Retail Talent Day is a great opportunity to find out more about the unique benefits of working in one of the world’s leading shopping destinations, and to meet and chat with the individual boutique teams.

"We welcome anyone who is interested in developing their retail career and will be able to showcase some really exciting roles.

"There really is something for everyone."

Work continues to plough ahead for the new extension to the shopping village and the new units are taking shape as it reflects a similar picture to the existing street of designer brands.

The Talent Day job fair is being staged on Wednesday, August 9, on Pingle Field, with opportunities for existing brands and new ones.

It will run from 10am to 4pm, for more see careers.bicestervillage.com