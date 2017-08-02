USED drug needles are still littering Oxford’s streets despite recent police crackdowns on dealers, a councillor has claimed.

Oxfordshire county councillor Helen Evans said since her election in May residents have regularly found the needles in her Iffley Fields and St Mary’s ward.

And she fears children, including her own young son, could come into contact with the discarded paraphernalia strewn across play areas and beauty spots.

She said: “Residents were finding needles - some in the playground in Meadow Lane and others in Aston’s Eyot, some on Catherine Street and the Boundary Brook estate, where I live.

"I have seen it myself and people are discarding needles. We are also hearing reports of 14, 15-year-olds running drugs and homes of vulnerable people being used.”

She added: “It is great that police are carrying out these operations but there are clearly a lot of issues with drugs. I am concerned on two levels: no one wants to be addicted to drugs. Often that can be down to mental health. And I am concerned about children coming across needles and people being intimidated by drug dealers. I have a three-year-old boy; a needle was found near my house.”

Oxford City Council said it received 131 requests from residents in Iffley Fields and St Mary’s to clear up discarded needles in the first six months of 2016 and 2017.

Crackdowns in Howard Street and Catherine Street resulted in four arrests in June and four members of a drug dealing family which based its empire on Hurst Street were jailed for last month.

The police have previously said boys between 15 and 17 are regularly being targeted by established dealers to deliver drugs throughout the city and that work with schools and agencies are taking place in an attempt to stop this exploitation.

Cuckooing, which involves drug dealers basing themselves in people’s homes in order to expand their influence, is another blight Thames Valley Police has said it is seeking to stop.

The senior operations manager for Turning Point, which works closely with people with drugs problems, said progress was being made with addicts across Oxford.

Andy Symons said: “The general headline figures are that drug use is falling across the UK and Oxford as well. In terms of drug running and children, we work closely with the police and we attend meetings with them once a fortnight.

“Last year across Oxfordshire 139 people came off a drugs script. There are lots of issues with drugs but it is also important to make sure the good news gets out.”

On July 27, brothers Nadeem, 35, Wasim, 33, and Arshad Ahmed, 40, along with their father, Din, 77, were jailed for more than 20 years for dealing high purity heroin and crack cocaine from their family home in Hurst Street.

Nadeem Ahmed was jailed for seven years and six months; Wasim Ahmed was given six years and eight months. Both Arshad and Din Ahmed were given four-year sentences.