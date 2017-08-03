HOLIDAYMAKERS in the city have been jetting off to locations across the globe this summer with the Canary island proving the most popular.

But it is Lanzarote's shimmering waves and golden beaches that came out on top with Oxford residents, according to Travelsupermarket.com.

The popular destination accounted for 10 per cent of the website's bookings - perhaps due to the onslaught of rain in Britain in the past few weeks.

However, it is London, Manchester and Leeds travellers who favoured Lanzarote the most, with Oxford ranking 13th in 'who travels there the most'.

Following in second place is Tenerife, also in the Canary Islands, which boasts both yellow and black beaches in addition to Carnaval de Santa Cruz - a huge pre-Lent festival.

Around seven per cent of Oxford jet setters favour the warm summers of Tenerife, compared to the five per cent who favour cooler climates in Reykjavik in Iceland.

This location comes in at a cool third place, with visitors able to enjoy some peace and tranquillity in the most sparsely populated country in Europe with many witnessing the beauty of the Northern Lights.

The website records Orlando, Bahamas, Seville, Brisbane, Montego Bay, in Jamaica, Costa Blanca and Rome as popular destinations respectively.