FLAMMABLE cladding on two Oxford City Council tower blocks will be replaced after it failed a second round of government safety tests.

The authority said last week that Vitrabond rainscreen cladding and its rockwool insulation which is covering about half of the Evenlode and Windrush towers in Blackbird Leys had been sent for further analysis.

It will take about six months to replace.

Shortly after the Grenfell Tower fire on June 14, the authority begun to tear down the rainscreen after the first round of government tests showed it to be flammable.

But a second batch was ordered after it was thought the non-flammable insulation would be able to stop any fires.

The council said the cost of new cladding is still currently unknown.

Because of the demand of new cladding from other councils and private tower block owners around the UK, it could take up to three months to buy new materials and another three months to install it.

The authority has been at pains to point out that all of its towers include sprinklers and heat and smoke alarm systems.

No sprinklers were installed in Grenfell Tower and while it is thought that deadly fire, which killed over 80 people, was caused by a faulty fridge, the authority said it could assure residents that no fire in any of Oxford’s blocks would be able to spread from the inside to the outside of the buildings.

The leader of Oxford City Council, Councillor Bob Price, said: “From the outset we have put the safety of our tower block residents first - we will not compromise on safety standards. Previously, that meant retrofitting sprinklers when it was not a legal requirement to do so.

"Now that means futureproofing the buildings’ exteriors to provide long-term reassurance for residents. Despite conflicting guidance from government, which resulted in it needing to conduct this second round of tests, we have continued to make the necessary preparations for the orderly removal and replacement of the cladding on Evenlode and Windrush Towers.

"I’m pleased we now have clarity and we will now progress those works as quickly as possible, while seeking to minimise the disruption to residents.”

And the chief fire officer of Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service, Simon Furlong, said: “I would like to reiterate the reassurance I previously gave to residents of Oxford’s high-rise towers that Oxford City Council has taken all the necessary fire safety measures to ensure they are safe in their home, while it undertakes the cladding replacement.

"Oxford City Council followed our advice to introduce a number of fire safety improvements as part of the recent refurbishment work. This included the installation of new sprinkler systems in flats and communal areas and fire and smoke detection systems connected directly to the fire service. In the event of a fire at any high-rise tower in Oxford, we have the resources in place to ensure a rapid response within our target response times.”

