Traffic is coping so far as thousands of people head to Countryfile Live amid Green Belt protests.

Campaigners are out in force on the A44 protesting against plans to build 4,400 homes north of Oxford.

The Begbroke and Yarnton Green Belt campaign have abandoned plans to 'repeatedly' press the pedestrian crossings on the A44 and insisted on a 'peaceful protest'.

But they are lining the road with placards and banners.

The campaigners have also been trolled over seemingly using a countryside picture from a village near Cheltenham to protest against homes in Begbroke and Yarnton.

Former Lib Dem councillor and director of affordable housing campaign group Priced Out discovered the mistake.

People then started tweeted pictures of 'countryside scenes' such as the one on Windows PC and in the film Shrek with feigned shock at plans to build houses.