HAVING a compassionate approach and supporting vulnerable people access the right services can help tackle and prevent crime across Oxford, the city's police commander has said.

Superintendent Joe Kidman said helping the most vulnerable in society to disentangle themselves from chaotic lifestyles and anti-social behaviour could reduce drug supply, child exploitation and knife crime.

His comments come after Thames Valley Police and Oxford City Council launched a joint operation to reduce street drinking, begging, and public drug supply and use in the city centre.

The new approach to tackling the issues is in response to an increase in the exploitation of children and vulnerable people by drug-dealing gangs coming into the city from areas such as London.

Evidence has revealed most of the people engaged in anti-social behaviour in Oxford have entrenched issues with drug addiction, mental health problems, homelessness and domestic abuse.

Supt Kidman told the Oxford Mail: "It's not a one week, one month operation, this is about a way of working together with the city and other agencies to help the most vulnerable.

"The reality of situations like this is that they are not simple. It needs different approaches at different stages in the process."

The different approach will mean officers addressing anti-social behaviour will engage with people using support services such as homelessness charities and drug rehabilitation to give them an opportunity to turn their life around.

Evidence gathered by the police also found many people street begging in the city had drug addiction issues and were spending cash given to them on substances.

Supt Kidman added: "It's a hard message to hear and it's not one I say without compassion.

"But if you hand money to someone begging and you follow the money through, that money will go in to the hands of criminal organisations, who will happily use children to deal drugs and blight their chances in later life.

"It will bring criminals who may carry knives in to the city, who will look for vulnerable drug users – a lot with mental health problems – and look to exploit them as well."

Oxford City Council received 1,458 reports of anti-social behaviour in the city between January and December last year.

Throughout 2016, police recorded a total of 634 alcohol-related crimes in Oxford, a seven per cent rise from 593 in 2015.

Between April 2016 and December last year, 103 violent or sexual crimes, where a sharp or bladed weapon was linked to the offence, were recorded in the city.

As part of the new initiative, patrols will be stepped up to target people associated with the highest levels of harm and demand as well as the busiest areas of the city.

It is hoped the joint work will tackle criminal activities, 'robustly challenge' unacceptable behaviour and give individuals opportunities to make changes.

Hundreds of vulnerable youngsters in the county could be at risk of exploitation by the gangs.

Supt Kidman said he would rather be a 'compassionate city that cares' than be compassionless and 'not pay attention to suffering'.

He added: "I'm very proud of Oxford.

"We need to insure everybody feels safe and address anti-social behaviour.

"It's about helping people understand the consequences for themselves but also for others.

"We need to be compassionate and patient. I'm very impressed when I go out with staff, how well they know many people and understand their difficulties."