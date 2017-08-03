FIREFIGHTERS pulled two women from the wreckage of their car after it came off the road and into a ditch near Kidlington.

The car came off the the road near the village of Hampton Poyle and stopped in a 'precarious' position making for a tricky rescue mission.

Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue crews used specialist equipment to stop the car from rolling further whilst paramedics treated the women via the back of the car.

Incident commander station manager Will McPhail said: "The location of the vehicle meant accessing the occupants was very tricky, fortunately it appears that the occupants were wearing their seatbelts otherwise their injuries could have been far more severe.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to remind people of the dangers posed by wet roads.

"Roads, especially in more rural locations, can become slippery when wet making driving conditions more hazardous."

One women had injuries to her shoulder after the crash which happened shortly before 3pm on August 2.