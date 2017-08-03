AN Oxford University employee is being hunted by police in America on suspicion of murdering a 26-year-old man in Chicago.

Arrest warrants for Somerville College worker Andrew Warren and US professor Wyndham Lathem, a microbiology professor at Northwestern University, were issued on Monday.

Chicago Police suspect them of repeatedly stabbing Trenton Cornell-Duranleau in Lathem's apartment on July 27.

Mr Warren is a senior treasury assistant at Somerville College, according to a college web page which has since been deleted.

His Facebook also lists him as a former student of King Alfred's School in Wantage and also havin worked previously for Stagecoach West.

Chicago Police department chief communications officer Anthony Guglielmi tweeted out the wanted to poster of the two men.

His tweet said "Wanted for Murder by CPD - Our search will only intensify" before calling for the pair to turn themselves in.

Wanted for Murder by CPD - Our search will only intensify. Prof Latham & Mr Warren, do the right thing & turn yourself in to any police dept pic.twitter.com/fwWkcfFfco — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) August 2, 2017

A judge in nearby Cook County issued the arrest warrant for Warren, 56, and Lathem, 42, after police said they are wanted for first degree murder.

Officers say the victim, who was from Chicago, was found with multiple stab wounds in the apartment near the city centre.

The pair are believed to have left Chicago and have been described as "armed and dangerous", according to USA Today, part of the Oxford Mail's parent company Gannett.

Speaking with USA Today Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said: "Police arrived at Lathem's apartment shortly after an employee at the building's front desk notified authorities of an anonymous call about a crime in the professor's apartment.

"When the officers arrived, they found a gruesome scene.

"Cornell-Dureanleau, who suffered multiple lacerations, was pronounced dead on the scene."

He added: "Something pivotal happened that resulted in the victim being attacked."

Police believe the pair had a relationship with the victim but Mr Guglielmi declined to elaborate.

In a statement from Northwestern University, vice president from university relations Alan K. Cubbage said: "Wyndham Lathem, an associate professor of microbiology-immunology, has been placed on administrative leave and banned from entering the Northwestern University campuses.

"There is no indication of any risk to the Northwestern community from this individual at this time.

"Lathem has been a faculty member in the department of microbiology-immunology since 2007.

"This is now a criminal matter under investigation by the appropriate authorities, and Northwestern University is cooperating in that investigation."