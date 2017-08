AN Oxford University worker wanted after the murder of a hairdresser has been arrested.

A US-wide police hunt was launched by Chicago Police Department for Somerville College employee Andrew Warren, 56, little over a week after he was reported missing.

He was reported to be on the run with Professor Wynsham Lathem, 42, from Northwestern University in Illinois.

Chicago Police suspect the pair of murdering Trenton Cornell-Duranleau, who was found with multiple stab wounds, in Mr Lathem's apartment on July 27.

Warren handed himself into a police station in San Francisco, California, yesterday.

Lathem gave himself up at 7.30pm Pacific US time on the same day.

Supervisor Deputy US Marshal Frank Conroy said: "

Wyndham surrendered peacefully and seemed to be in good condition," he added, but could not give details of Warren's state.

"They refused to speak to anybody on the advice of counsel."

Mr Conroy said the the men will appear in separate courts in the coming days to face extradition hearings to Chicago where they will face detectives.

Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said: "Both individuals will be held accountable for their actions and we hope today's arrest brings some comfort for the victim's family.

"We are also thankful that this did not end in further tragedy."

BREAKING: CPD has gotten word that Prof. Wyndham Lathem and Andrew Warren are both in police custody in Oakland, CA via @USMarshalsGov pic.twitter.com/BrXufzsaUA — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) August 5, 2017

As police closed in on the pair's position on Friday, it was revealed that Mr Warren and Mr Lathem made a donation to a library in the victim's name in a neighbouring state.

It was also revealed Lathem had sent a video to friends and family apologising for his involvement in a crime that he called the "biggest mistake of my life."

The development raised concern among investigators that Wyndham Lathem might kill himself.

Chicago Police Department chief spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said: “Shortly after the murder Mr Lathem and Mr Warren drove to the Lake Geneva library where they made a $1000 donation in the victims name."

Speaking with USA Today, Mr Guglielmi said: "Police arrived at Lathem's apartment shortly after an employee at the building's front desk notified authorities of an anonymous call about a crime in the professor's apartment.

"When the officers arrived, they found a gruesome scene.

"Cornell-Duranleau, who suffered multiple lacerations, was pronounced dead at the scene."

Police believe Mr Warren and Mr Latham had a relationship with the victim but Mr Guglielmi declined to elaborate.

Somerville College has confirmed that Mr Warren has since been suspended from his post, which he held at the college for eight years.

He is understood to live near Faringdon, and his Facebook profile also lists him as a former student of King Alfred's School in Wantage.

Mr Warren also worked previously as a driver and cashier for Stagecoach West.

A spokesman on behalf of Oxford university said: "We have been in contact with the police in the UK and are ready to help the US investigating authorities in any way they need.

"Andrew Warren’s colleagues at Somerville College have now all been informed and are shocked to learn of the case.

"Whatever the circumstances, we would urge him to contact the US authorities as soon as possible, in the best interests of everyone concerned.”

The university said that Mr Warren had not been on annual leave and his absence was unauthorised.

Thames Valley Police spokeswoman Hannah Jones also confirmed that Mr Warren was reported missing on July 25 and investigations found he had left the United Kingdom on July 24, just three days before the alleged murder.

A judge in nearby Cook County issued the arrest warrant for Mr Warren, 56, and Mr Lathem, 42, on Monday after police said they were wanted for first degree murder.

The principal of Somerville College Alice Prochaska also published a statement which said: "There is a tragic news story in today’s press and media, and on many web sites, which many of you will have seen already.

"It tells us that there is a warrant out for the arrest of our colleague Andrew Warren in the Treasury, on a charge of murder in Chicago.

"Neither the College nor the university were aware of the case, which is clearly extremely worrying.

"We and the university authorities will liaise with the investigating authorities and provide any assistance that is required.

"This comes as upsetting news to all of us.

"Counselling support can be made available to anyone who needs it. Please speak to your manager if you feel that you do."

In a statement from Northwestern University, vice president from university relations Alan K. Cubbage said: "Wyndham Lathem, an associate professor of microbiology-immunology, has been placed on administrative leave and banned from entering the Northwestern University campuses.

"There is no indication of any risk to the Northwestern community from this individual at this time.

"Lathem has been a faculty member in the department of microbiology-immunology since 2007.

"This is now a criminal matter under investigation by the appropriate authorities, and Northwestern University is cooperating in that investigation."