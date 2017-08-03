POLICE in the US have said they have an 'idea' where an 'armed and dangerous' Oxford University worker suspected of murder is hiding.

A US-wide police hunt was launched by Chicago Police Department for Somerville College employee Andrew Warren, 56, little over a week after he was reported missing.

The US force have arrest warrants out for both Mr Warren and a microbiology professor at Northwestern University in Illinois, Wyndham Lathem, 42, over the murder of a 26-year-old hairdresser.

Chicago Police suspect the pair of murdering Trenton Cornell-Duranleau, who was found with multiple stab wounds, in Mr Lathem's apartment on July 27.

The American force recently revealed that they had an 'idea' where Mr Warren and Mr Lathem are.

Chicago Police Department chief spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said: “We do have an idea of their whereabouts.

"Our primary focus is to facilitate a safe surrender and we strongly encourage Professor Lathem and Mr Warren to do the right thing and turn themselves into any police department in the US or contact CPD and we will make any necessary accommodations.”

Wanted for Murder by CPD - Our search will only intensify. Prof Latham & Mr Warren, do the right thing & turn yourself in to any police dept pic.twitter.com/fwWkcfFfco — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) August 2, 2017

The pair are believed to have left Chicago and have been described as 'armed and dangerous', according to USA Today, part of the Oxford Mail's parent company Gannett.

Speaking with USA Today, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said: "Police arrived at Lathem's apartment shortly after an employee at the building's front desk notified authorities of an anonymous call about a crime in the professor's apartment.

"When the officers arrived, they found a gruesome scene.

"Cornell-Duranleau, who suffered multiple lacerations, was pronounced dead at the scene."

He also tweeted 'Wanted for Murder by CPD - Our search will only intensify' before calling for the pair to turn themselves in.

Police believe Mr Warren and Mr Latham had a relationship with the victim but Mr Guglielmi declined to elaborate.

Somerville College has confirmed that Mr Warren has since been suspended from his post, which he held at the college for eight years.

He is understood to live near Faringdon, and his Facebook profile also lists him as a former student of King Alfred's School in Wantage.

Mr Warren also worked previously as a driver and cashier for Stagecoach West.

A spokesman on behalf of Oxford university said: "We have been in contact with the police in the UK and are ready to help the US investigating authorities in any way they need.

"Andrew Warren’s colleagues at Somerville College have now all been informed and are shocked to learn of the case.

"Whatever the circumstances, we would urge him to contact the US authorities as soon as possible, in the best interests of everyone concerned.”

The university said that Mr Warren had not been on annual leave and his absence was unauthorised.

Thames Valley Police spokeswoman Hannah Jones also confirmed that Mr Warren was reported missing on July 25 and investigations found he had left the United Kingdom on July 24, just three days before the alleged murder.

A judge in nearby Cook County issued the arrest warrant for Mr Warren, 56, and Mr Lathem, 42, on Monday after police said they are wanted for first degree murder.

The principal of Somerville College Alice Prochaska also published a statement which said: "There is a tragic news story in today’s press and media, and on many web sites, which many of you will have seen already.

"It tells us that there is a warrant out for the arrest of our colleague Andrew Warren in the Treasury, on a charge of murder in Chicago.

"Neither the College nor the university were aware of the case, which is clearly extremely worrying.

"We and the university authorities will liaise with the investigating authorities and provide any assistance that is required.

"This comes as upsetting news to all of us.

"Counselling support can be made available to anyone who needs it. Please speak to your manager if you feel that you do."

In a statement from Northwestern University, vice president from university relations Alan K. Cubbage said: "Wyndham Lathem, an associate professor of microbiology-immunology, has been placed on administrative leave and banned from entering the Northwestern University campuses.

"There is no indication of any risk to the Northwestern community from this individual at this time.

"Lathem has been a faculty member in the department of microbiology-immunology since 2007.

"This is now a criminal matter under investigation by the appropriate authorities, and Northwestern University is cooperating in that investigation."