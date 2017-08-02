FOOD banks have praised the generosity of the people of Oxford as a database is launched revealing more services in the city than ever before.

More than 30 services offering low cost or free food to people in need have been included on a new Oxford City Council database to tackle food poverty in the city.

It was created by community initiatives Feeding the Gaps and Good Food Oxford following a report which found better information was needed to tell people where foodbanks are.

Food banks and homeless centres said demand had settled this year compared to recent times, but praised the public for their food donations which support hundreds of people every day.

Launched nine years ago, the Community Emergency Foodbank, based at St Francis Church in Headington, now has centres in Littlemore and Donnington.

Director Jane Benyon said: “Our footfall has remained fairly constant so far this year and we haven’t really seen a sharp rise.

“It peaked in 2013 and then 2014 but has levelled out since.

“We still have a great number of people coming to us, either on some form of benefits or with difficult personal circumstances.”

“The database could be useful but I’m slightly concerned about opening times and addresses being advertised – we make clear that people have to be referred to us.

“I think people want to help and it’s a relatively easy way of donating and doing something good.

“We have even seen those who have used the food bank coming back months later and donating for others.”

The database and interactive map revealed a plethora of services, some open access, others by referral from social services and other agencies.

The Porch – an East Oxford homeless centre – is also on the database, and offer meals to homeless or ‘vulnerably housed’ people for as little as £1.

Its director, Jon Fitzpatrick, said: “Last year we saw an increase in people using our services, we have not seen a great big surge this year.

“It’s not all doom and gloom though, there’s been a significant increase in people donating – Oxford is a very generous city and we are seeing that more and more.”

“The database is a fantastic idea to highlight all the great community services that are out there.”

Project co-ordinator at Feeding the Gaps, Jade Neville, said: “One of the key findings of the report was that better signposting is needed for the food services in Oxford.

“From community cupboards to food banks to low cost cafes there are so many brilliant projects helping people eat healthily and affordable in Oxford – we’re so pleased this project has come to fruition.”