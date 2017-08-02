A WOODSTOCK man has raised almost £4,000 for the Oxford hospital that treated his wife after she was diagnosed with inoperable throat cancer.

David Cox donated material from his shop Freelance Fabrics, in Kidlington, and it has now been transformed into a rainbow-coloured quilt that is on display in the Churchill Hospital's foyer.

The quilt will be raffled off at the end of August, with tickets available for £1.

In September 2014, Mr Cox’s wife Rebeca Teo was told she had only six months to live after developing cancer, but ended up living until until November last year.

Mr Cox has credited the work of the Churchill Hospital’s 'amazing' staff with giving him more time with his wife.

The 62-year-old said: “Rebeca received outstanding treatment, which extended her life by more than two years."

Money raised from raffling off the handmade quilt, which has been crafted by 10 of Mr Cox’s customers, will be split between Maggie’s Centre, a cancer support service based at the hospital, and the triage ward.

Mr Cox said: “The ward operates 24/7 and while you’re under stress and feeling very alone the staff are available on the end of the phone for any questions or emergencies that can occur.

“A rise in temperatures is one thing that you have to look out for while undergoing chemotherapy because it means there may be an infection.

“While Rebeca was in the triage ward the care given by everyone was truly amazing and goes far beyond their job title.

“Thank you to everybody who has supported me at the hospital and in the shop during this horrific time.”

Ms Teo passed away on November 24, 2016, aged 42, in the company of family and friends.

Her husband of 12 years was inspired to fundraise £10,000 as a lasting memorial to his wife, who worked in the shop with him.

The quilt was initially on display in Barclays Bank, Kidlington, in June, with the company doubling the first £1,000 raised.

For more information or to make a donation to Maggie’s Centre Oxford and the triage ward, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/david-cox-2

Maggie’s, which has centres across the UK, offers free practical, emotional and social support to people with cancer and their families and friends.

Raffle tickets are available from the Churchill Hospital or from Freelance Fabrics in the Kidlington Centre.