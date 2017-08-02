A DAD who asked a train passenger to move so he and his wife and children could get past ended up getting assaulted.

The 38-year-old was with his family on the 7.19pm from London Marylebone to Bicester last Wednesday when the attack happened.

Police have said a man was standing in a passage blocking the way and the wife asked him to move several times.

He eventually moved slightly and the woman and children were able to squeeze past, but then the man swore at them.

The father of the family then got into an argument with the man, who then pushed him in the chest, grabbed his face and scratched him.

Police said he 'sustained minor injuries to his face'.

The offender was described as white, of large build, bald and wearing a black suit and white shirt.

Police have said they would like to speak to any witnesses to the assault.

Call British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting reference number 587 26/07/17.