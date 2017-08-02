THE mum of an autistic teenager who drowned in the bath after an epileptic fit suffered another ‘kick in the teeth’ when her personal details were leaked to nurses under investigation over his death.

Just weeks before she was expected to give evidence at the tribunal of a doctor who worked at a Headington NHS unit when her son Connor Sparrowhawk died, Dr Sara Ryan was told her contact and bank details were accidentally shared with six nurses under investigation.

The 52-year-old said: “It was just another kick in the teeth.

“We have been building ourselves up to deal with the hearing and the pain of having to go through everything again.

“And then I had a call a few weeks ago from the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) to say mine, Connor’s dad’s and my mum’s details had not been redacted from papers sent to these nurses.

“It is extremely distressing.”

Connor - who had autism, epilepsy and a learning difficulty – was found submerged in a bath at Slade House at 9am on July 4, 2013. He died at the John Radcliffe hospital, Oxford.

On Monday, a two-week tribunal will begin in Manchester to see whether Dr Valerie Murphy, who was employed by Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust, carried out adequate risk assessments or gained consent from Connor or his parents about his care and treatment.

But Dr Ryan is now unsure if she will be able to listen to the full General Medical Council (GMC) hearing, after the distressing news from NMC.

She added: “It has taken years to get to this point, which is grim.

“I have to give evidence on the Tuesday and I am absolutely dreading it. I had a practice interview with the GMC two weeks before and that actually made me physically sick.

“I do not think I will stay for the full hearing, it is just too painful to go through it all again.

“I hope it is a fair process, obviously we think she should be struck off but that is not our decision to make, it is up to the panel.”

A fundraising page has now been set up to pay for the travel and accommodation a campaigners so they are able to live tweet the tribunal.

Dr Ryan added: “George Julian was brilliant during Connor’s inquest and we think she is doing a public service by letting people know what happens because logistically it will be difficult to get everyone up to Manchester.”

Spokesperson for the NMC Holly Hall said: “Following an internal review we have recently identified that some personal information relating to witnesses in one of our fitness to practise cases has been inadvertently shared with other parties to the case as part of the normal evidence sharing process.

“This personal information should have been removed before being shared and we have apologised to the individuals affected.

“We recognise the seriousness of this situation and an internal investigation is already underway to ensure it does not happen again.”

For more fundraising details visit: chuffed.org/project/justiceforlb