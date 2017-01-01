THE MP for Banbury is to stress that all views need to be taken into account ahead of a crucial decision-making meeting on the county’s NHS.

Victoria Prentis is to speak at a meeting of the Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee (HOSC) on Monday, the final opportunity for people to make their views known before decisions are taken by Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group on Wednesday, August 10.

There have been more than 10,000 responses to the consultation.

Changes in the pipeline, which were consulted on earlier this year, include the centralisation of stroke and critical care from North Oxfordshire to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Health bosses will also decide on the permanent closure of 200 beds and a permanent downgrade of maternity services at the Horton General Hospital, while improving diagnostics at the Banbury site.

It forms phase one of a ‘transformation’ to avoid a funding black hole in the county’s NHS and cater for an ageing population.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Mrs Prentis said she would stress the need to consider all 10,000 responses to the consultation and to put the decision regarding maternity on hold.

She said: “Next week is crucial for all of us involved in the campaign to retain acute services at the Horton.

“As I made clear in a letter to CCG board members, we must have a clear vision of healthcare in the county to understand the potential impact. The domino effect should not be underestimated.”